Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced on March 29, 2025, that the company has partnered with Lloyd India to deliver air conditioners (AC) in 10 minutes. He said, “Blinkit have partnered up with Lloyd to deliver their range of ACs this summer season.” currently, the deliveries of ACs have begun in Delhi NCR, and the company plans to expand its services to other cities soon. As per the post, the installation will be available within 24 hours of delivery. iQOO Z10 Launch in India on April 11, Will Feature 50MP Sony IMX Camera; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Blinkit Delivers Air Conditioners in 10 Minutes

Get Air Conditioners delivered in 10 minutes! We’ve partnered up with @MyLloydIndia to deliver their range of ACs this summer season ✌️ Deliveries have already started in Delhi NCR. Coming soon to other cities. pic.twitter.com/iS6KeN8BXg — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) March 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)