iQOO Z10 is set to launch on April 11 in India. iQOO has revealed that the smartphone will feature a 50MP Sony IMX camera. The iQOO Z10 price in India is expected to be around INR 21,999. It will feature a quad-curved AMOLED display with 5,000 nits of local peak brightness. iQOO Z10 will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. Additionally, the iQOO Z10 will come with a 7,300mAh battery, which will support 90W fast charging. POCO C71 Launch in India on April 4; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iQOO Z10 To Feature 50MP Sony IMX Camera

Capture brilliance, day or night! 🌙✨ The #iQOOZ10’s 50MP Sony IMX Camera, with advanced portrait lighting and a powerful night mode algorithm, lets you shoot stunning low-light photos with unmatched clarity. Every shot, effortlessly perfect! 📸🔥 Launching on 11th April! Get… pic.twitter.com/TBoNlqDOda — iQOO India (@IqooInd) March 31, 2025

