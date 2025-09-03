ChatGPT Down funny memes and jokes were shared on the social media platform X. Some users said that it was the first time they experienced such outage for the first time. Netizens reacted to the alleged global ChatGPT outage and shared memes and funny jokes, such as a crying woman (Sally Field) saying, "ChatGPT is down and I’m forced to use my own brain". Another person posted on Elon Musk's X, "Everyone running to X to see if ChatGPT is down", and shared a video of people sliding down in a train station. A netizen shared a GIF from The Simpsons cartoon. ChatGPT Down? OpenAI Chatbot Not Responding to Conversations to Some People, Sending Blank Replies; Users Complain on Social Media.
ChatGPT Down, My Brain At the Moment Funny GIF
Chatgpt is down. My brain at the moment: pic.twitter.com/lYM5BZzjXY
— Mark van Ruijsdael (@MvRuijsdael) September 3, 2025
How I Feel When ChatGPT is Down
How I feel after ChataGPT is down #chatgpt #ChatGPTdown pic.twitter.com/Mll8hSeTPk
— Cheta Jadav (@cheta_jadav) September 3, 2025
Everyone Running on X to See if ChatGPT is Down: X User
Everyone running to X to see if ChatGPT is down. pic.twitter.com/9DX2fXlQAE
— Heisenberg (@rovvmut_) September 3, 2025
ChatGPT Down, I’m Forced To Use My Brain
ChatGPT is down and I’m forced to use my own brain. pic.twitter.com/3s0zaWZUiW
— يوسف (@BasYaWad) September 3, 2025
ChatGPT Down and So is Our Mood, Posts Netizen on X
ChatGPT is down… and so is our mood.#chatgpt #ChatGPTdown pic.twitter.com/xWHhdixiLG
— Proximate Solutions (@Proximate_Sol) September 3, 2025
