OpenAI has expanded its low-cost subscription plan, ChatGPT Go, to 16 additional countries, making the service more accessible to its users. ChatGPT Go offers affordable access to the platform’s most popular features, including availability across web, iOS, Android, macOS and Windows. The OpenAI ChatGPT Go plan provides wider access to AI tools without high subscription costs, starting at around USD 5, depending on local taxes. The plan is already available in India at INR 399 per month. As per Sam Altman-run OpenAI release notes, the ChatGPT Go plan is now available in Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Brunei Darussalam, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Cambodia, East Timor, Laos, Pakistan, Philippines, Maldives, Thailand, Malaysia, and Afghanistan. In selected countries like Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Pakistan, users can pay using local currencies. What Is Samsung TRM? New AI Model by Researcher Alexia Jolicoeur-Martineau Beats DeepSeek R1, OpenAI o3-Mini & Google Gemini 2.5 Pro in Reasoning.

OpenAI ChatGPT Go Expands to 16 New Countries

ChatGPT Go plan is now available in 16 additional countries (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Timor-Leste (East Timor), Vietnam) pic.twitter.com/hMpO6pn0os — Tibor Blaho (@btibor91) October 9, 2025

