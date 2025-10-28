Anthropic has announced an expansion of its Claude AI platform for financial services with the introduction of an Excel add-in, real-time market data connectors, and new pre-built Agent Skills. The update includes building discounted cash flow models and creating coverage reports. In a press release, Anthropic said, "These updates build on Sonnet 4.5’s state of the art performance on financial tasks, topping the Finance Agent benchmark from Vals AI at 55.3% accuracy." Anthropic is releasing Claude for Excel in its beta phase as a research preview to analyse, modify, and create new workbooks. The feature will allow users to interact with Claude through a sidebar in Microsoft Excel. Nano Banana AI-Powered Image Editing Model Now Available in Search via Google App on Android and iOS.

Anthropic Expands Claude for Financial Services

We’re expanding Claude for Financial Services, with an Excel add-in, new connectors to real-time data and market analytics, and pre-built Agent Skills, including cash flow models and initiating coverage reports. pic.twitter.com/KfpD0losgr — Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) October 27, 2025

