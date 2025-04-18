CMF Phone 2 Pro is set to launch in India on April 28, 2025. Nothing’s sub-brand has been sharing teasers on social media platforms and said, "Ultra-slim. Ultra-light. Ultra-sleek." The smartphone maker has revealed the camera of CMF Phone 2 Pro. The post shared by the smartphone maker, the CMF Phone 2 Pro camera at the rear will have three lenses. It may include a 50MP main camera, a 50MP Telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. Additionally, it will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. The smartphone may feature a 6.77-inch AMOLED display and a 5,000mAh battery. CMF Phone 2 Pro is expected to be priced at around INR 22,000 in India. Realme 14T 5G Launch in India on April 25; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

CMF Phone 2 Pro Camera

Built for light, depth and detail. Redesigned from the inside out. CMF Phone 2 Pro. pic.twitter.com/rID9INz7KU — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) April 18, 2025

