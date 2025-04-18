Realme 14T 5G will launch in India on April 25, 2025. The company has teased the upcoming smartphone as "Segments brightest AMOLED LED display." The Realme 14T 5G may be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and likely to offer up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone might be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery, which may support a 45W fast charging. Realme 14T 5G price in India is rumoured to be around INR 17,999. Infinix Note 50s 5G+ Price in India, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About New Smartphone of Infinix Launched in India.

Realme 14T 5G To Launch in India on April 25

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)