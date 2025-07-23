Indian crypto exchange CoinDCX was hacked on Saturday, July 19, 2025. The cyberattack led to the loss of around USD 44 million from its internal operational account. The breach, however, did not affect user funds. On July 21, 2025, CoinDCX CEO Sumit Gupta addressed the situation through a post on X (formerly Twitter), where he assured users that the loss was absorbed by the company’s corporate treasury and that customer assets remain secure. Gupta also addressed INR withdrawals on the platform and said, “We have processed 100%, I repeat, one hundred percent of INR withdrawal requests on the platform. Check your bank account and let us know if your request is still pending. Big or small, every request has been processed successfully.” Gupta also announced the CoinDCX Recovery Bounty Program. Under this, up to 25% of any recovered funds will be given as a reward to individuals or teams who help to trace and recover the stolen crypto assets. He added that more than just recovering the funds, the main focus is to catch those behind the attack to prevent similar incidents across the crypto industry. CoinDCX INR Withdrawals Update: CEO Sumit Gupta Says ‘Every Request Has Been Processed Successfully’ After Cyberattack on Indian Crypto Platform.

CoinDCX Recovery Bounty Program

Announcing the @CoinDCX Recovery Bounty Program: Up to 25% of any recovered funds will be awarded to individuals or teams who can help trace and retrieve the stolen crypto. Just to give more context: -> We want to be upfront. The exposure was from our own reserves, and we have… https://t.co/GHHlxf3PxB — Sumit Gupta (CoinDCX) (@smtgpt) July 21, 2025

