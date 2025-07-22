CoinDCX CEO Sumit Gupta shared an update on July 21, 2025, after the firm was hit by a cyberattack on Saturday, July 19. Gupta explained that “One of our internal operational accounts - used only for liquidity provisioning on a partner exchange - was compromised due to a sophisticated server breach.” He assured users that “The CoinDCX wallets used to store customer assets are not impacted and are completely safe.” The cyberattack drained around USD 44 million from the internal operational account. CoinDCX appears to be taking strong steps to restore user trust and maintain platform stability. In the latest update, Gupta addressed INR withdrawals on the platform. He stated, “We have processed 100%, I repeat, one hundred percent of INR withdrawal requests on the platform. Check your bank account and let us know if your request is still pending. Big or small, every request has been processed successfully.” CoinDCX Hacked: Indian Crypto Exchange Firm Hit by Cyberattack, Around USD 44 Million Drained From Internal Operational Account, CEO Says ‘No Customer Funds Have Been Impacted’.

CoinDCX INR Withdrawals Update

[INR Withdrawals Update] We have processed 100%, I repeat, one hundred percent 💯 of INR withdrawal requests on the platform. Check your bank account and let us know if your request is still pending. Big or small, every request has been processed successfully. ❤️ Thanks for… https://t.co/BU6NpmKH1v — Sumit Gupta (CoinDCX) (@smtgpt) July 21, 2025

