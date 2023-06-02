Ella Irwin, who heads Twitter's Trust and Safety team has resigned, according to reports. Ella Irwin replaced Yoel Roth, who quit Twitter during the early days of Elon Musk’s chaotic takeover. It remains unclear what led to Irwin's exit from Twitter. Incumbent Twitter CEO Elon Musk and Irwin are yet to comments on the matter. Elon Musk No Longer World’s Richest Person; Loses Top Position on Forbes List of Billionaires to LVMH’s Bernard Arnault After Holding It for Brief Period.

Ella Irwin Resigns as Twitter's Trust and Safety Head:

Twitter executive Ella Irwin, of Trust & Safety, has resigned — BNO News (@BNONews) June 2, 2023

