Google has begun rolling out its latest AI video generation model, Veo 3, to the Gemini app for all Pro subscribers worldwide, including users in India. The announcement was shared on July 3, 2025, by Josh Woodward, VP at Google Labs and Gemini App, in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He confirmed that Veo 3 is now live for Pro members in more than 159 countries, including India, Indonesia, and across Europe and more. Veo 3 has the ability to add audio effects like dialogue, background sounds, and other natural effects in videos. Gemini Pro users will receive three video generations per day, with credits refreshing daily. Threads New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Introduces Direct Messaging and Highlighter for Users; Check Details.

Google Rolls Out Veo 3 in India

The wait is over. @GeminiApp is now shipping Veo 3 *globally* for all Pro members! That means India, Indonesia, all of Europe, and more are starting to get access to create videos right now. As a member, you'll get 3 video generations per day, and that credit will replenish… pic.twitter.com/uPa0p0KQZu — Josh Woodward (@joshwoodward) July 3, 2025

