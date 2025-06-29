Elon Musk said that Neuralink was on the clear path to restoring hearing. He provided an update that Neuralink would help those who have had total hearing loss hearing since birth. The tech billionaire said that the device built by Neuralink would directly activate the neurons in the brain that process the sound. Elon Musk replied to an X user who said that the next Neuralink product should aim to restore hearing. Grok 4 Release Expected Next Week With Advanced Reasoning, Elon Musk Claims AI Chatbot Achieved ‘Best Real-World Useful Results of Any AI’ in Testing.

Elon Musk Said Hearing Since Birth Can Be Cured With Neuralink Device

There is a clear path to restoring hearing with a @Neuralink, even for someone who has had total loss of hearing since birth, as our device directly activates the neurons in the brain that process sound https://t.co/h5CeELct5m — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 28, 2025

