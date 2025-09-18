Elon Musk announced that the Grok AI chatbot will receive major updates in the coming weeks, allowing users up to a 1M context window. The tech billionaire and owner of Grok-developer xAI announced these improvements after a staff member shared Grok Code Fast 1 ranking in the number one place on Open Router AI, a platform that provides a unified API for various LLMs. Elon Musk said, "Many major upgrades & fixes to Grok Code coming out next week, including 1M context window." XMoney Release Update: Elon Musk Says Digital Payment System Working Internally, Will Be Extended to Outside Beta Users Soon.

Major Upgrades and Fixes Coming to Grok Code

Many major upgrades & fixes to Grok Code coming out next week, including 1M context window https://t.co/Bt3Zw5o5eA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 18, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Elon Musk's X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)