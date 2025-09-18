Elon Musk shared an update on the XMoney payment system and its upcoming rollout for beta users, saying, “XMoney is working internally and will start extending to outside beta users soon.” The tech billionaire was responding to a user’s query on X about the launch timeline. The peer-to-peer payment system, integrated with Visa, has already been introduced for users in the United States. Google and PayPal Partner to Simplify Secure Payments and Transform Global Shopping Experience with AI.

Elon Musk Says XMoney Rolling Out to More Beta Users Soon

XMoney is working internally and will start extending to outside beta users soon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 18, 2025

