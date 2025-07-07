Garena Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 is coming soon, and registrations for the TEZ Free Fire Max India Cup will open on July 7, 2025 (today). Players can sign up through the in-game registration option or through Garena’s official platforms. To be eligible, team members should be at Level 40 or above and hold at least a Diamond 1 rank. The tournament begins with In-Game Qualifiers on July 13, followed by Online Qualifiers from July 26 to August 3. The League Stage will run from August 22 to September 14, while the Grand Finals are set for September 27 and 28. The prize pool of TEZ FFMIC is INR 1 crore. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, July 7, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

Garena Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 Registration Begins Today

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Free Fire India Esports (@freefireindiaesports)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)