Altina Schinasi is to be credited if you've ever worn a pair of cat-eye sunglasses. The classic Harlequin eyeglass frame that was all the rage in the 1930s was made by the American sculptor, artist, and filmmaker, arguably best remembered for it. Cat-eye or Harlequin frames continue to rule the women's sunglasses market since their allure never truly faded. Altina Schinasi, the woman who designed these frames, is therefore honoured in today's Google Doodle. On August 4, 1907, Altina Schinasi was born in Manhattan, New York. Google Doodle Celebrates Popular South Asian Street Food 'Pani Puri' With Unique Game.

Google Doodle Celebrates Altina Schinasi

#Altina Schinasi's 116th Birthday # Date: August 4, 2023

