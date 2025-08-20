Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold smartphones are launched in India. Google Pixel 10 series also includes Google Pixel 10 and Google Pixel 10 Pro models. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL features a 6.8-inch display and is powered by the Google Tensor G5 processor. It comes with a 5,200mAh battery and includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, a 48MP telephoto lens, and a 42MP front camera. The Pixel 10 Pro XL is priced at INR 1,24,999. The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is powered by the Google Tensor G5 processor and runs on Android 16. It offers a 6.4-inch outer display and an 8-inch inner display. The device includes a 48MP primary camera and it is equipped with a 5,015mAh battery. Pixel 10 Pro Fold price in India is INR 1,72,999. Google Pixel 10 and Google Pixel 10 Pro Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Price in India

