Google Pixel 10 and Google Pixel 10 Pro smartphones are launched in India. The latest smartphones from the Google Pixel 10 series also include the Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 10 Pro Fold smartphones. Pixel 10 features a 6.3-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It is powered by the Google Tensor G5 chipset and comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The camera setup includes a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, a 10.8MP telephoto lens, and a 10.5MP front camera. The smartphone runs on Android 16 and is priced at INR 79,999. Google Pixel 10 Pro is priced at INR 1,09,999. The smartphone offers a 6.3-inch display and comes with a 4,870mAh battery. It is powered by the Google Tensor G5 processor. The device runs on Android 16 and features a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, a 48MP telephoto lens, and a 42MP front camera. HONOR X7c 5G Sale Goes Live in India With Special Launch Price; Check Specifications and Features.

Google Pixel 10 and Google Pixel 10 Pro Price in India

🚨Google Pixel 10 Series India Price🚨 Google Pixel 10: Rs 79,999 Google Pixel 10 Pro: Rs 1,09,999 Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Rs 1,24,999 Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Rs 1,72,999 pic.twitter.com/JOb383mQ1t — mysmartprice (@mysmartprice) August 20, 2025

