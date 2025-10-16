OpenAI announced two new updates for the Sora 1 and Sora 2 AI video generators. Users can now generate videos up to 15 seconds long using the Sora app and web version. Pro users can generate videos up to 25 seconds long. In addition to increasing video length, the Sora models now support Storyboards to help create more consistent videos. YouTube New Update: Google-Owned Platform Rolling Out New Video Player and Engagement Features Globally; Check Details.

OpenAI Launches 2 New Updates for Sora and Sora 2

2 Sora 2 updates: - Storyboards are now available on web to Pro users - All users can now generate videos up to 15 seconds on app and web, Pro users up to 25 seconds on web pic.twitter.com/iINg7alWGL — OpenAI (@OpenAI) October 16, 2025

