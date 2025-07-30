Google's Veo 3 AI video generator and Veo 3 Fast are now generally available to users on Vertex AI. The Google Cloud CEO, Thomas Kurian, said it aimed to bring everyone the Google Veo 3 scalable AI video creation. He mentioned that the users created over 50 million AI videos on Vertex AI since its launch in June 2025. Google Veo 3 and Google Veo 3 Fast come with native audio creation with dialogue and sound, professional quality results, content localisation, image-to-video capability and more. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out ‘Notification Reminders for Missed Calls’ Beta Feature To Get Back to Missed Calls on Time, Schedule Reminders.

Google's Veo 3, Veo 3 Fast Generally Available on Vertex AI

