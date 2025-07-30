Mumbai, July 30: WhatsApp recently rolled out a 'night mode for the camera' feature for Android beta users. It has begun rolling out a new feature, 'notification reminders for missed calls', for the beta testers ahead of its final launch. The new WhatsApp feature is a part of the platform's continuous efforts to make it a feature-packed and convenient place beyond the end-to-end encrypted conversations.

Meta-owned WhatsApp has released 'notification reminders for missed calls' so users can get reminders for missed calls. This feature can be helpful for WhatsApp users who are busy and usually do not have time to check the calls section. This new WhatsApp feature has been rolled out through the Google Play Beta Programme in the Android 2.25.22.5 update.

WhatsApp 'Notification Reminders for Missed Calls' Feature: All You Need To Know

For now, WhatsApp has rolled out the missed call notification reminder feature for the Android beta testers (developers) who are part of beta updates. It allows them to set alerts for specific messages within a conversation, making it easier to revisit important content at a specific time, according to a report by WABetaInfo. The WhatsApp users can also manage follow-ups and keep reminders private and on-device.

With the help of this new feature, WhatsApp users can set reminders directly within the chat for missed calls when they occur. The missed call entries will include a dedicated option for users to schedule a reminder, similar to text or media messages. With its new feature, WhatsApp will allow users to get back to the caller easily, whom they could not attend to on time. The users can also create a reminder from the Calls tab by selecting a missed call, if not by this feature.

Meta-owned WhatsApp will let users create a reminder for a missed call at available intervals, like 2 hours later, 8 hours later, or the next day. The users can also choose a custom time that aligns with their personal free time, meetings and other availability.

