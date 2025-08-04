Elon Musk announced that xAI will launch the Grok 4 Code, a specific model for coding, this month. He responded to a user's post, highlighting that xAI was already set to introduce the Grok 4 Code model as per their roadmap in August 2025. xAI-owner Elon Musk said, "We will". Recently, xAI rolled out the Grok Imagine feature for SuperGrok and Premium+ subscribers. Grok Imagine Now Released to All SuperGrok and Premium+ Subscribers, Allows Users To Generate Videos From Still Images via Text Prompt.

xAI Will Release Grok 4 Code Model Soon: Elon Musk

We will — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 4, 2025

