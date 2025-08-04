The Grok Imagine feature has been rolled out to SuperGrok and Premium+ subscribers through xAI. The new Grok Imagine mode allows users to bring their imagination to life and create images and videos based on text prompts or pictures. Elon Musk said Grok Imagine was an AI-powered Vine that allows users to generate short videos for memes and other purposes and share them on social media. The Grok Imagine mode is available in the Grok app version 1.1.33. GPT-5 First Look Revealed: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Shares First Image of Company's Upcoming Model, Says It Recommends ‘Pantheon’ As Best AI Show To Watch.

Grok Imagine Now Available to SuperGrok and Premium+ Users

Grok Imagine is now live to all SuperGrok and Premium+ subscribers. Update your Grok app to version 1.1.33 and try it out. https://t.co/lqL47YLGmG — Chaitu (@chaitualuru) August 4, 2025

