Grok Imagine has got a new feature update. An X user, DogeDesigner (@cb_doge_) has shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 7, 2025, and highlighted about the new update in xAI’s Grok Imagine. As per the post, Elon Musk-run X has now added a “Create your own” button under Imagine videos for allowing its users to generate similar artwork with one tap. The feature is expected to make the video generation easier and faster for users exploring creativity on the platform. Grok Imagine Video Generation Is Free for All US Users for Limited Time, Says Elon Musk.

Grok Imagine ‘Create Your Own’ Button

🚨 BIG UPDATE: 𝕏 just added a “Create your own” button under Imagine videos, now you can make a similar artwork in one tap. pic.twitter.com/bkIf7g8b0l — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) August 7, 2025

