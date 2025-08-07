Grok Imagine video generation will be free for all US users for a limited time. Elon Musk shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 7, 2025, and announced that users in the US can try out Grok’s video generation tool at no cost. Musk said, “For the next few days, Grok Imagine video generation is free to all US users! Download the Grok app and try it out,” to explore the new feature from xAI. Musk also added that "Grok video generation will improve super fast over the coming weeks & months." Grok Imagine Usage Growing Around 50% per Day, Grok AI Companions Ani and Valentine Also on Rise: Elon Musk.

Elon Musk Says ‘For the Next Few Days, Grok Imagine Video Generation Is Free to All US Users’

For the next few days, Grok Imagine video generation is free to all US users! Download the Grok app and try it out. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2025

Elon Musk Says ‘Grok Video Generation Will Improve Super Fast Over the Coming Weeks & Months’

Grok video generation will improve super fast over the coming weeks & months — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2025

