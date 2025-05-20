Elon Musk-run xAI may introduce a new feature to its AI Chatbot, Grok. The company is said to be working to introduce a screen-sharing feature for Grok on iOS. The new feature could allow users to share their screens with the chatbot to make the interactions smoother. It may help users to get better support, clearer instructions, or live help while performing tasks. Grok, developed by xAI, is already known for its responses, and the upcoming feature might make it even more useful in day-to-day use. Microsoft and Elon Musk’s xAI Collaborate To Introduce Grok 3 in Azure AI Foundry With Free Preview for Limited Period; Check Details.

Grok New Feature

PREVIEW: Grok is working on screen sharing! https://t.co/NG7e5C6g9c — X Daily News (@xDaily) May 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)