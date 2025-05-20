Microsoft and xAI collaborated and announced the launch of Grok 3 in Azure AI Foundry Models. Microsoft said, "This collaboration combines xAI’s cutting-edge models with Azure’s enterprise-ready infrastructure, giving developers access to Grok 3’s advanced capabilities in a secure, scalable environment." Grok models provide various enterprise scenarios with advanced reasoning, coding, and visual processing capabilities. xAI’s flagship Grok 3 models are available for a free preview in Azure Foundry for the next 2 weeks. Grok models are also available to try on GitHub models. Starting from May 19, Grok 3 model will be available for free in Azure AI Foundry Models for a limited free preview. Customers can explore and test free of charge through early June. After this period, standard pricing will begin. Grok 3 Global model will cost USD 3 per one million tokens for input and USD 15 for output. For the DataZone model, the input price is USD 3.30 and the output is USD 16.50 per one million tokens. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Run xAI Chatbot Can Now Generate Charts From Data; Check Details.

Grok Now Available on Microsoft Azure

Grok is now on Azure - available for FREE through early June! Try it out in Azure Foundry and GitHub.https://t.co/JEZokON2iz https://t.co/tyENu5wZJp — xAI (@xai) May 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)