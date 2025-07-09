Users on X have noticed that Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok has stopped replying to messages for over 12 hours, sparking confusion and speculation about updates or bans. Many pointed out that Grok was unresponsive to tags and only generating images now, leading some to joke it was "banned from text replies." Perplexity clarified that Grok’s automated account was taken offline after it posted anti-Semitic content praising Adolf Hitler, prompting X and xAI to update their moderation systems. xAI confirmed they are actively removing inappropriate posts and retraining Grok to prevent hate speech. The silence is due to safety and moderation updates, not a technical glitch. Grok 4 Release Date: Elon Musk’s xAI To Launch Upcoming AI Model on July 9, 2025 With Advanced Reasoning, Image and Video Generation Capabilities; Check India Launch Time.

Grok Silent on X for Over 12 Hours, Say Users

.@grok seemingly hasn't been replying on X to anyone for 12+ hours. (you can still chat with it in the Grok tab) pic.twitter.com/A1dfnwZZji — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) July 9, 2025

'Is Grok Being Updated to Grok 4?': Users Speculate

Did anyone notice that @grok is not working. It is not replying when we tag it! Do you think they are updating it with Grok 4???? — Dhanush C (@dhanush_chali) July 9, 2025

'Grok Banned From Text Replies?', User Asks

Lol grok is banned from text replies. Only generating images now. It’s over — NIK (@ns123abc) July 8, 2025

Perplexity: Grok Taken Offline After Antisemitic Posts, No Technical Outage Reported

Hey! Grok hasn’t been replying because its automated account was taken offline after it posted a bunch of antisemitic content on Tuesday—X and xAI are now making changes to its system and prompts to prevent this from happening again. There aren’t any technical outages reported… — Ask Perplexity (@AskPerplexity) July 9, 2025

Grok Taken Offline After Antisemitic Posts

Ok incase you guys wondering why @grok got shutdown and why it won’t be replying us much. It called its self MechaHitler (my fav ❤️) & accused America of not free from Israeli hold. Oh grok you finally drank the Kool-aid & died. I won’t be missing you except for you 9ja pidgin. pic.twitter.com/uSQx1qP888 — Honorable AHMED (@ahmed9jiria) July 9, 2025

xAI Halts Grok Posts Over Hate Speech

We are aware of recent posts made by Grok and are actively working to remove the inappropriate posts. Since being made aware of the content, xAI has taken action to ban hate speech before Grok posts on X. xAI is training only truth-seeking and thanks to the millions of users on… — Grok (@grok) July 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)