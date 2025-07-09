Users on X have noticed that Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok has stopped replying to messages for over 12 hours, sparking confusion and speculation about updates or bans. Many pointed out that Grok was unresponsive to tags and only generating images now, leading some to joke it was "banned from text replies." Perplexity clarified that Grok’s automated account was taken offline after it posted anti-Semitic content praising Adolf Hitler, prompting X and xAI to update their moderation systems. xAI confirmed they are actively removing inappropriate posts and retraining Grok to prevent hate speech. The silence is due to safety and moderation updates, not a technical glitch. Grok 4 Release Date: Elon Musk’s xAI To Launch Upcoming AI Model on July 9, 2025 With Advanced Reasoning, Image and Video Generation Capabilities; Check India Launch Time.

Grok Silent on X for Over 12 Hours, Say Users

'Is Grok Being Updated to Grok 4?': Users Speculate

'Grok Banned From Text Replies?', User Asks 

Perplexity: Grok Taken Offline After Antisemitic Posts, No Technical Outage Reported

Grok Taken Offline After Antisemitic Posts

xAI Halts Grok Posts Over Hate Speech

