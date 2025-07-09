Elon Musk announced the release of Grok 4 AI chatbot on July 9, 2025, at 8 PM PT (Pacific Time). The launch event will be live-streamed in India on July 10, 2025, at 8:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). xAI has reportedly trained Grok 3's successor, Grok 4, on 200k GPUs, offering advanced reasoning and unmatched intelligence. Elon Musk said that the upcoming Grok AI model would be able to handle complex mathematical and scientific queries with accuracy and multimodal capabilities, and it would provide answers that do not exist yet. According to reports, the Grok 4 will also offer image and video generation capabilities. Grok Banned in Turkey: Turkish Court Imposes Ban on Elon Musk's AI Chatbot Over ‘Insulting’ Remarks About President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prophet Mohammed.

Grok 4 Launching on July 9, 2025 (Wednesday) at 8 PM PT

Grok 4 release livestream on Wednesday at 8pm PT @xAI — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2025

