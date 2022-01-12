The Information and Broacasting Ministry's official Twitter account was reportedly hacked on Wednesday for a short period of time. Notably, several tweets with Elon Musk's image was posted on the official Twitter handle of the ministry. Hackers, reportedly controlled the ministry's Twitter handle for about 25 minutes. The account has now been restored.

Tweet By I&B Ministry:

The account @Mib_india has been restored. This is for the information of all the followers. — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) January 12, 2022

Here Are Screenshots Of Elon Musk's Image Posted On Ministry's Account:

Twitter account of Ministry of information & Broadcasting got hacked@paraga your @Twitter is unsafe pic.twitter.com/KDU3lDc509 — Bishnukant Shukla (प्रयागराज वाले) (@BishnuKShukla) January 12, 2022

Ok, the @MIB_India Twitter account has been restored — doesn’t say Elon Musk now. Hackers had control of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting account for about 25 minutes. pic.twitter.com/gWOvln8wjo — Ananya Bhattacharya (@ananya116) January 12, 2022

