As India marks its 79th Independence Day, Google has unveiled a special Doodle celebrating the nation’s diverse achievements through traditional tile art. Created by Makarand Narkar and Sonal Vasave of Boomranng Studio, the artwork features six uniquely designed tiles inspired by regional styles such as Jaipur blue pottery and West Bengal terracotta relief. Each tile represents a national triumph — from space exploration and world chess titles to cricket victories and international film accolades — forming the word ‘GOOGLE’. The Doodle honours India’s journey since gaining freedom in 1947, highlighting the spirit of unity in diversity. Independence Day celebrations across the country include flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural events, and a speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Red Fort. This year’s theme, Naya Bharat, envisions a developed nation by 2047, with the tricolour proudly displayed nationwide. Independence Day 2025 Quotes: Share 15th August Messages, Patriotic Sayings, Greetings, Tiranga HD Images and Wallpapers To Celebrate 79th Independence Day.

India Independence Day 2025 Google Doodle

