Infinix Hot 60 5G+ sale will begin in India on July 17, 2025. The new Infinix smartphone, launched on July 11, 2025, comes with a 6.7-inch HD+ 120Hz display and a 5,200mAh battery. The Infinix Hot 60 5G Plus offers a 50MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor and LPDDR5x RAM for faster app access. Infinix claims its Hot 60 5G+ will offer 90 fps in the BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) game. Infinix Hot 60 5G+ price in India for the 6GB+128GB variant starts at INR 10,999, and it will be available in Tundra Green, Shadow Blue, Sleek Black and Caramel Glow colours on Thursday. Moreover, it has a One Tap AI Button, Infinix AI integration, IP64 rating, ByPass Charging support and runs on XOS 15 based on Android 15. Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Launch in India on July 19; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Infinix Hot 60 5G+ Sale Set on July 17, 2025; Here's Everything to Know

Ye hai asli HOTness! 🔥🔥🔥 Infinix HOT 60 5G+, with the most advanced AI and 90fps smooth gaming is here at a special launch price of just ₹9,999*! Sale starts 17th July, 12PM Check out karo: https://t.co/AYk0tuRc7j#HOT605G #InfinixAI pic.twitter.com/tb2mN7DldE — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) July 11, 2025

