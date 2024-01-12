Chennai, January 12: The school education department of Tamil Nadu has partnered with Microsoft to expand the Technology Education and Learning Support (TEALS) in the state.

The project which was on a pilot basis in the state in 14 schools across three districts will now be expanded to 100 schools. Teachers have been trained to teach students HTML, C++, Python, game development and Artificial Intelligence.

The initiative is launched for the first time in India and will benefit students from Class 8 to 12. Tamil Nadu school teachers who have been undergoing training since the beginning of the present academic year have now started teaching students about TEALS module.

Microsoft is providing training to teachers and has been monitoring the progress. Cecil M.Sundar, Director Data and AI of Microsoft said that there would be huge demand for AI based jobs in next 5-10 years and students equipped with these skills will be able to get more job opportunities.

