Apple will reportedly cut down production of its recently launched iPhone Air due to weaker demand. As per analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone Air supply chain will start scaling back its shipments and production capacity as sales fail to meet initial projections. The iPhone Air, which was expected to be one of Apple’s major releases, appears to be struggling to attract buyers, leading the company to readjust its manufacturing plans. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on October 22, Ming-Chi Kuo said, "Most suppliers are expected to reduce capacity by more than 80% by 1Q26, while some components with longer lead times are expected to be discontinued by the end of 2025." iPhone 17 Series and Festive Season Demand Boost Apple’s Record Shipments in India, 4.9 Million Units Shipped in Q3 2025.

Apple Will Scale Back iPhone Air Production As Demand Falls Below Expectations

iPhone Air demand has fallen short of expectations, leading the supply chain to begin scaling back both shipments and production capacity. Most suppliers are expected to reduce capacity by more than 80% by 1Q26, while some components with longer lead times are expected to be… — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) October 22, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

