iQOO 12 5G Desert Red Anniversary Edition Sale begins today at 12 PM in India. As per reports, the iQOO 12 5G Desert Red Anniversary Edition comes with a premium leather finish. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with the Supercomputing Chip Q1. The iQOO 12 5G Desert Red Anniversary Edition features an LTPO AMOLED display with 3,000 nits of local peak brightness and 144 FPS. The iQOO 12 5G features a 50MP astrography camera, a 64MP periscope telephoto camera and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. The smartphone comes with 120Hz Flash charge capability. The price of the iQOO 12 5G Desert Red Anniversary Edition starts at Rs 49,999 with a flat Rs 3,000 instant discount on select bank cards and will be available on Amazon India. Google Pixel 8a Likely To Launch at Google I/O Conference on May 14; Check Leaked Price, Expected Specifications and Features of Upcoming Google Pixel A Series Smartphone.

iQOO 12 5G Desert Red Anniversary Edition Sale

