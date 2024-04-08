Mumbai, April 8: The Google Pixel 8a launch is expected in India around next month; however, there has yet to be an official confirmation from the company. Ahead of the launch, many specifications and leaked leaked online saying that the smartphone would feature a 120Hz display with 1,400 nits brightness. The Google Pixel 8a is also said to launch with Google's latest Tensor G3 processor.

According to a report by New18, the Google Pixel 8a price has leaked for the Indian market ahead of the launch confirmation. The report said that the Google I/O 2024 dates were already confirmed for mid-May, and the tech giant is expected to reveal more details about the upcoming Google Pixel 8a launch. The report said that the price of the Pixel 8a model leaked online ahead of the launch. Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Launched in India; Check Prices, Specifications and Features of New Samsung Galaxy M Series Smartphones.

Google Pixel 8a Price in India (Leaked)

The report said the upcoming Google Pixel 8a price in India would likely be around Rs 44,000 (between $500 and $550). The predecessor, the Google Pixel 7a, was introduced in the Indian market around Rs 43,000 in 2023, and News18 said it would hope that the company might keep the Google Pixel 8a price similar to the Pixel 7a. It mentioned that Google would make its upcoming Pixel 8 series in India in 2024, and it is expected to help the brand minimize the duty and import taxes. As per the report, the Google Pixel A-series would be hard to sell for buyers above Rs 45,000 as people would have other options. Redmi Turbo 3 Design Revealed Ahead of Official Launch in China on April 10 (See Pics).

Google Pixel 8a Specifications, Features and Other Expected Details

According to a report by Times Now News, the Google Pixel 8a battery is expected to be 4,500mAh, more significant than the 4,385mAh found in the Google Pixel 7a. Also, the report highlighted that the smartphone could offer up to 27W fast-charging support. It mentioned that the upcoming Pixel 8a camera setup could resemble the Pixel 7a. The new model is anticipated to have a 64MP primary OIS camera, a 13MP ultra-wide camera and a 13MP front camera. The improvement will reportedly be seen in the battery area, performance, and camera of the upcoming Google Pixel 8a.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2024 07:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).