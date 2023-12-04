iQOO announced its iQOO 12 5G "Priority Pass" on December 1, 2023, saying the customers will be able to get their hands on the latest iQOO 12 5G smartphone 24 hours ahead of the sale. Today, iQOO announced that the Priority Pass sale will start on December 5 and the customers can pre-book their pass by paying a refundable amount or Rs 999. The official sale of the new device will begin on "Amazon.com and iQOO.com". The people holding the Priority Pass will get their hands on the device a day before the official sale goes live and get a chance to win a free Vivo TWS worth Rs 2,999. The Priority Pass for the iQOO 12 5G smartphone will be available between December 5 and 7. iQOO 12 5G ‘Priority Pass’ Announced for Customers to Buy Smartphone 24 Hours Before Sale, Know How to Get This Pass and Pre-booking Detail Here.

iQOO 12 5G 'Priority Pass' Sale Starts Tomorrow:

