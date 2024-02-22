iQOO is set to launch its most anticipated smartphone, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro, today in India. As per reports, the smartphone is expected to feature a flat AMOLED LTPO panel 6.7-inch screen. The display of iQOO Neo 9 Pro might boast a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with the iQOO Q1 Supercomputing chip. The iQOO Neo 9 Pro will likely come with two variants: 8GB RAM+256GB and 12GB RAM+256GB options. The smartphone is expected to feature a 50MP Sony IMX920 primary camera with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The front camera of the smartphone is expected to have a 16MP lens. The iQOO Neo 9 Pro might be equipped with a 5,160mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. Lava Mobiles Likely To Launch New ‘Curve’ Smartphone in India Soon; Know Details Ahead of Expected Launch in March 2024.

