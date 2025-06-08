iQOO is set to launch its new smartphone, the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G, in India on June 18, 2025. The company has started teasing the upcoming device on its social media platform and has revealed the design of the upcoming smartphone. It comes with curved edges and a slim look. It will also feature a dual rear camera setup along with an LED flash. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.6-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device will be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery and will come with Titanium Blue and Cyber Green colour options. iQOO Z10 Lite 5G price in India is expected to be around INR 10,000. iPhone 17 Series: Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Launch Likely in September 2025, May Support 50W Wireless Charging; Know What To Expect.

iQOO Z10 Lite Design

Not just a color. A whole new energy. ⚡ Meet Cyber Green on the all-new #iQOOZ10Lite — a futuristic fusion of speed, innovation, and style. With its liquid-metal texture and dynamic finish, this shade was made to move fast, look sharp, and stand out. Get ready to flex in Cyber… pic.twitter.com/LGcQDgXWRg — iQOO India (@IqooInd) June 8, 2025

