New Delhi, June 8: Apple is likely to introduce its next iPhone lineup, the iPhone 17 series in September 2025. Reports suggest the company will unveil four models this year. These may include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a brand-new model expected to be called the iPhone 17 Air. The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to feature a more compact design and is said to replace the Plus model.

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be Apple's slimmest iPhone so far, with reports suggesting a thickness of 5.5mm. To achieve this ultra-thin design, Apple may introduce some major changes, which may include the possible removal of the USB-C port and other physical connectors. Apple usually announces its new iPhones in September, and 2025 is likely to follow the same pattern. The iPhone 17 series could be unveiled between September 11 and 13.

iPhone 17 Series Specifications and Features

Apple is reportedly working to introduce faster wireless charging with its upcoming iPhone 17 series. The company may launch two updated MagSafe chargers, listed under model numbers A3502 and A3503. These accessories are said to support up to 50W wireless charging and may be certified under the Qi 2.2 standard. The certification suggests improved charging speeds, which could be a key feature of the new iPhone lineup expected later this year.

The upcoming iPhone 17 series is expected to bring several hardware upgrades across its models. As per reports, the standard iPhone 17 may run on the A18 chip, while the new iPhone 17 Air is likely to be powered by the more A19 chip. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models could feature the A19 Pro chip.

The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to come with a 6.6-inch display. The iPhone 17 and the Pro model may offer 6.3-inch display, while the Pro Max could feature a 6.9-inch display. iPhone 17 series camera setup will also vary across the lineup but all models may include a 24MP front camera. The iPhone 17 might include a dual-camera setup, while the Air model is said to come with a single 48MP rear lens. The Pro and Pro Max models are expected to feature triple 48MP rear cameras.

Phone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Price (Expected)

As per reports, the base model iPhone 17 could start at around INR 89,900. The iPhone 17 Air is likely to be positioned as a slimmer option, which may be priced at approximately INR 99,900. The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to cost around INR 1,39,900, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max might come at a price of INR 1,64,900. These prices are based on early estimates and may vary at launch.

