iQOO Z10R will launch in India on July 24, 2025, with triple 50MP cameras on the rear. The smartphone is rumoured to have a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor mated with 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage option. The iQOO Z10R may come with a 7,300mAh battery supporting 90W fast-charging. The device may have a 6.77-inch Full HD+ OLED panel supporting a 120Hz refresh rate. So far, iQOO has confirmed Aquamarine and Moonstone colours for its new smartphone. iQOO Z10R price in India is expected to range between INR 15,000 and INR 20,000. Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Launch in India Confirmed on July 25, 2025; Check Expected Specifications and Features of New Smartphone by Lava Mobiles.

iQOO Z10R Launching on July 24, With 50MP Triple Cameras

Shoot action. Capture detail. Create loud. With 4K video recording on the #iQOOZ10R, your content gets the clarity it deserves — smooth, sharp, and story-ready. Launching 24th July on @amazonIN and https://t.co/MuJ1l94Cqu#iQOOZ10R #FullyLoaded #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/QSRaGNvzsp — iQOO India (@IqooInd) July 18, 2025

