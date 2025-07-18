Lava Mobiles just dropped a teaser trailer announcing the launch of its Lava Blaze Dragon 5G smartphone on July 25, 2025. The upcoming Lava Blaze Dragon 5G smartphone will come with a dual-camera setup on the rear and a sleek design. The Indian smartphone company posted on social media, "The Dragon is on the rise!" confirming the launch. The Blaze Dragon 5G is expected to have 128GB UFS 3.1 storage, a 5,000mAh battery, a 50MP AI camera on the rear, an Android 15-based OS and a 90Hz or 120Hz LCD screen. According to a tipster, the Lava Blaze Dragon 5G may come with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2. Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Launch on July 19, 2025 in India Likely With Exynos 1380 Processor; Check Expected Price, Other Specifications and Features.

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Launch Date Confirmed, Coming on July 25, 2025

The Dragon is on the rise!#ContestAlert Any guesses why we named it “Dragon”? Drop them in the comments - the best one wins a lit surprise! Stay tuned, the fire’s just getting started. 🔥#RiseOfTheIndianDragon #LAVAMobiles #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/SgZJmdQ4ao — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) July 18, 2025

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Specifications, Features Leaked

This is the Lava Blaze Dragon. Launching this month in India with the following speculated features. - Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 - 128GB UFS 3.1 storage - Stock Android 15 Will share more details ASAP. Meanwhile, what are your thoughts on the design?#Lava #LavaBlazeDragon pic.twitter.com/cnZij9kls3 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) July 17, 2025

