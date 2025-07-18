Lava Mobiles just dropped a teaser trailer announcing the launch of its Lava Blaze Dragon 5G smartphone on July 25, 2025. The upcoming Lava Blaze Dragon 5G smartphone will come with a dual-camera setup on the rear and a sleek design. The Indian smartphone company posted on social media, "The Dragon is on the rise!" confirming the launch. The Blaze Dragon 5G is expected to have 128GB UFS 3.1 storage, a 5,000mAh battery, a 50MP AI camera on the rear, an Android 15-based OS and a 90Hz or 120Hz LCD screen. According to a tipster, the Lava Blaze Dragon 5G may come with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2. Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Launch on July 19, 2025 in India Likely With Exynos 1380 Processor; Check Expected Price, Other Specifications and Features.

