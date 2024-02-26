iQOO India has announced the launch of its next smartphone, iQOO Z9 5G, in India on March 12, 2024. Recently, the company launched the iQOO Neo 9 Pro mid-range smartphone with flagship specifications in India. The company claimed the new iQOO Z9 5G will be the fastest smartphone in its segment due to the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor. iQOO also confirmed that its new Z9 5G will be launched with a Sony IMX882 OIS Sensor. The device is expected to launch with a 50MP camera and a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1,800nits of peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. Further, the device may feature FunTouch OS 14 based on the latest Android 14, 6,000mAH battery with 44W fast charging, and it is expected to be launched under Rs 25,000. Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Pro Launch Confirmed for March 7, Will Have ‘Zeiss Camera Lens’; Know More Details.

iQOO Z9 5G Launching on March 12, Confirms CEO Nipun Marya:

Calling all #GenZ fam 🚨! #FullyLoaded #iQOOZ9 in the house! Guess the processor name and tag 5 homies to win some exciting #iQOO goodies. pic.twitter.com/SzJEJAEQxh — Nipun Marya (@nipunmarya) February 26, 2024

