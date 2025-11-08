Lava Agni 4 will launch in India on 20 November 2025, featuring a horizontally placed rear camera design. Lava Mobiles has revealed the smartphone’s glossy glass back ahead of its launch, stating: “Real glass back. Premium by design.” The upcoming Lava smartphone will be available in Lunar Mist and Phantom Black colours. It is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC and feature a 50MP primary camera as part of its dual-camera setup. The Lava Agni 4 is likely to be priced around INR 25,000 and will offer a 5,000mAh battery along with an aluminium finish. iQOO 15 Battery Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch on November 26; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

Lava Agni 4 Launching in India on November 20 With Glossy Design

