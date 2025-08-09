Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G is set to launch in India on August 11, 2025, with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display running on a 120Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery supporting 33W fast-charging and a 50MP AI primary camera. The upcoming Lava smartphone will offer 6GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G device will come with a feature-printed design on the backside called Feather White and another Midnight Black shade. The smartphone will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC, 6GB Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G price in India will be set below INR 15,000. Vivo V60 5G Launch Set on August 12, 2025 in India With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Processor; Check Confirmed Specifications, Colourways, Features and Likely Price.

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Coming on August 11, 2025 With 50MP AI Camera

Blaze AMOLED 2 5G - Launching On, 11th Aug. ✅ So Real, Feels UnReal – 16.94cm (6.67”) FHD + AMOLED Display ✅Slimmest in the Segment*– 7.55mm Sleek body with Linea Design ✅ Bright & Bold – 50MP AI Camera with Sony Sensor & much more. Source -*Techarc (Smartphones under 15K) pic.twitter.com/UEesx7oQF1 — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) August 8, 2025

