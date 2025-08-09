Vivo V60 5G is set to launch in India on August 12, 2025, with a ZEISS camera setup and sleek design. The company confirmed that Vivo V60 5G will feature a 50MP ZEISS OIS main camera (Sony IMX766 sensor), a 50MP ZEISS Super Telephoto camera (Sony IMX882 sensor) and a 50MP ZEISS Group Selfie camera. Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed a new colourway for the Vivo V60 5G smartphone - Moonlight Blue. Additionally, it will be offered in Mist Grey and Auspicious Gold. Vivo has confirmed that it would come with a 6,500mAh battery yet a slim design with a quad curved display. It will come with Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, Funtouch OS 15 and various AI features. Vivo V60 5G price in India is expected to start at INR 44,990. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price Drop Alert: Samsung’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-Powered Flagship Smartphone Available at Massive Discount on Amazon and Flipkart; Check Details.

Vivo V60 5G in Blue Moonlight Launching on August 12, 2025

Once in blue moon made an everyday reality with the all-new vivo V60 Moonlit Blue. Launching on 12th August!​ ​#vivoV60 #ZEISSPortraitSoPro #CelebratingLifeMoments pic.twitter.com/oeITTNalpD — vivo India (@Vivo_India) August 7, 2025

