The Lava Bold N1 series, including Lava Bold N1 and Lava Bold N1 Pro smartphones, will launch today in India at 12 PM. Ahead of the launch, Lava Mobiles has already confirmed the pricing for each device. The Lava Bold N1 price will start at INR 5,999 with sale starting on June 4, and the Lava Bold N1 Pro price at INR 6,699 with sale starting on June 2, 2025. The Bold N1 will come with a 13MP rear and 5MP front camera, a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging, a 6.75-inch HD+ display, 4GB+4GB (virtual) RAM, Unisoc octa-core processor and 64GB storage. It will be offered in Radiant Black and Sparkling Ivory. Lava Bold N1 Pro will have a 50MP camera, 6.67-inch HD+ 120Hz punch-hole display, 4GB+4GB (virtual RAM0, 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging, Unisoc T606 processor, and 128GB storage. It will be available in Titanium Gold and Stealth Black options. Both devices will have an IP54 rating.

Lava Bold N1 Series Launching Today in India

