Lava Play Ultra 5G smartphone will be launched today in India. The Play Ultra 5G launch event will begin at 8:00 PM IST and will be streamed live on Lava’s official YouTube channel. The Lava Play Ultra 5G price in India is expected to be around INR 18,999. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. The device may feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may also come with a 64MP primary camera and a 5,000mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging capability. The Lava Play Ultra 5G launch event will begin shortly. Realme P4 Pro 5G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know All About Latest Realme P4 Series Smartphone Launched in India.

Lava Play Ultra 5G Launch Event Live Streaming Link

