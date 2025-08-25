Lava Play Ultra 5G sale will officially begin in India today, and interested customers can get this smartphone for under INR 15,000. It was launched on August 20, 2025, with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor and Android 15 operating system. It offered key features like a 64MP primary camera and a 5MP macro secondary camera on the rear. Lava Play Ultra 5G came with a 13MP selfie camera, 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging. Lava Play Ultra 5G price in India is INR 13,999 with a bank offer (INR 14,999 without it) for the 6GB+128GB configuration. The 8GB+128GB variant is priced at INR 15,499 with bank offers applied. Realme 15T Specifications Leaked; Know What To Expect From Upcoming Smartphone From Realme 15 Series.

Lava Play Ultra 5G Sale Starts Today in India

#PlayUltra5G - Sale Starts: Tomorrow, 12PM. Priced at 👇🏻 6GB+128GB - ₹13,999* 8GB+128GB - ₹15,499* ✅ 2.5GHz MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Processor (4nm) – 7,00,000+ AnTuTu Score ✅ Premium Glossy Back Design & Much More To know more - https://t.co/XjNgO6AjhF *Incl. of Bank Offers pic.twitter.com/3c3ePJ8Nhd — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) August 24, 2025

