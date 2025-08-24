Realme 15 and 15 Pro were recently launched in India, and now the brand seems to expand its 15-series further. A new model, said to be the Realme 15T, may soon join the lineup. Realme has not yet confirmed the launch, but leaked details and images have already surfaced online. Tipster Abhishek Yadav has shared what appears to be a first look at the upcoming smartphone. As per the tipster, the Realme 15T could come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max processor. The smartphone may feature a 50MP main sensor, a 2MP secondary lens and a 50MP front camera. Realme 15T may be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery. iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch; Check Expected Specifications, Features of Upcoming Apple iPhone 17 Series.

Realme 15T Specifications Leaked

Realme 15T is here. Specifications 📱 6.5" (16.69 cm) FHD+ AMOLED display 🔳 MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max 📸 50MP+2MP rear 🤳 50MP front camera 🔋 7000mAh battery pic.twitter.com/t1VzqJM182 — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) August 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)